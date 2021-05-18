“Click It or Ticket” campaign encouraging East Texans to buckle up

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Transportation encouraged East Texans to buckle up for the “Click It or Ticket” seat belt campaign by unveiling a 17-foot-tall message board in Tyler.

TxDOT, the Click It or Ticket campaign and Law enforcement came to the unveiling of the 17-foot-tall “Click It or Ticket” message board at the CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium parking lot to remind Tyler motorists to buckle up.

The campaign means law enforcement will be increasing their efforts to enforce compliance from May 24 through June 6.

“Seatbelts save lives and people tend to forget and then they get lazy and don’t use their seat belt, so we’re here to remind people the importance of the seatbelt,” Sergeant Jay Burge, supervisor over the traffic unit and accident investigation said.

Jay Burge, supervisor over the traffic unit and accident investigation said that the sign will be moved throughout Tyler so different people can see it.

“If people don’t wear a seatbelt a minor accident can turn into a major accident, your vehicle is designed to keep you safe as long as you are in the seat,” Burge said. “If you don’t wear the seatbelt you aren’t in the seat so all your safety features go out the window along with you if you’re going to fast.”

Everyone in a car have to wear a seatbelt and wear a seatbelt properly, otherwise people could get a citation and pay upwards tp $300.

“Back seat passengers have to wear them as well as anyone in the vehicle,” Burge said.

Burge said that all passengers have to wear a seat belt and that kids have to be car seats as well.

In 2020, wearing a seat belt could have saved the life of more than 2,700 people from death or serious injury, according to TxDOT.