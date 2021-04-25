TRAFFIC ALERT: US 96 North in Shelby County closed after truck, hazmat spill

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Transportation alerted Sunday at 10:18 a.m. that US 96 North just outside of Center in Shelby County was closed after a truck and hazmat spill.
TxDOT said that the estimated clean up time is around two hours.
Drivers should choose alternate routes, reduce speed and obey the traffic control near the scene.
