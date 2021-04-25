TRAFFIC ALERT: US 96 North in Shelby County closed after truck, hazmat spill

Traffic & Roads

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Transportation alerted Sunday at 10:18 a.m. that US 96 North just outside of Center in Shelby County was closed after a truck and hazmat spill.

TxDOT said that the estimated clean up time is around two hours.

Drivers should choose alternate routes, reduce speed and obey the traffic control near the scene.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

April 29 2021 07:00 pm

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51