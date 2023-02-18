Police in Charleston, South Carolina said the juvenile tried to run after crashing the car. (Getty Images)

UPDATE: The power pole has been removed from the intersection and the traffic signals are working normally.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Friday multiple vehicle crash left a power pole broken and blocking the westbound lane of Rieck Road at South Broadway Avenue, according to Tyler Police Department.

Officials said that as of 8:30 a.m. the lights at Rieck Road and South Broadway Avenue are still flashing red and the power pole is still blocking traffic.

Tyler Police Department asks that drivers seek alternative routes since repairs will take time.