CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- A crash on Tuesday near Troup has led officials to close two lanes of Highway 110, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The wreck happened on Highway 110 south of CR 4807. The closures were made to allow authorities to carry out their investigation.

DPS officials did not mention at this time if people were injured or how many vehicles were involved.

This is a developing story. KETK is working to get you the latest information.