LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – This week, crews will begin work on the projected two-year-long construction of a new bridge on High Street in Longview.

TxDOT and contractor crews will be starting work on Monday, and construction will require a traffic change in the area.

“Traffic will travel in both directions on only one side of the bridge while demolition and construction are underway on the opposite side,” according to a release from TxDOT. “Traffic flow will then switch to the other side so the project can be completed.”

The project is scheduled to last two years.

