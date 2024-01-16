TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As East Texans get back to life after the ‘arctic blast’, some may have car issues from the recent weather.

“A lot of people haven’t tried to turn on their cars on in the last couple of days because they’ve been heeding the warning to stay home,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas Spokesperson.

As the ice begins to melt, people will be starting their cars again.

“Maybe go back to work and realize they have a dead battery or flat tire and we’ll continue to see those calls through the remainder of the week,” said Armbruster.

The extreme cold is known to be hard on vehicles.

“When the temperatures drop to extremes, below freezing like this, the batteries have to work a lot harder,” said Jeremy Dene, Interstate Batteries, Store Manager

AAA has been busy helping members in areas experiencing the freeze throughout the state of Texas.

“About 40% are battery or dead battery which is what we anticipated,” said Armbruster.

And as the sun starts to shine again, calls are also picking up at Interstate Batteries in Tyler.

“Every single one of them is about needing a car battery tested,” said Dene.

The drop in temperatures can also cause a drop in the pressure of your tires.

“Also, flat tires are a big problem we’ve seen over the last few days, and then vehicle wrecks, sliding off into the ditch, going too fast,” said Armbruster.

Residents are urged to check their cars before work the next day, and to get any repairs done necessary.

“We’re here to help whether it’s in store or wherever you’re at,” said Dene.