SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A firefighter was injured and a DPS unit was hit after a wreck Wednesday morning on I-20 involving an 18-wheeler.

According to Sgt. Adam Albritton with DPS, a trooper and Winona firefighters were working a wreck on the interstate with the road blocked off by two firetrucks. Albritton said an 18-wheeler lost control on the wet roadway, hit both firetrucks and sideswiped the trooper’s vehicle.

A firefighter was in one of the trucks that was hit and was taken to a hospital after suffering minor injuries.

TxDOT traffic cameras show a significant backup on I-20 at US 271.