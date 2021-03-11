DPS steps up traffic enforcement for Spring Break

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Public Safety is stepping up patrol efforts for Spring Break.

Troopers will be looking for intoxicated drivers, speeders, people not wearing seatbelts and other violations.

During the 2020 Spring Break enforcement effort, DPS Troopers issued more than 59,000 citations and warnings, including 5,580 speeding citations and 824 seat belt and child seat violations. Troopers also made 398 driving while intoxicated arrests, 315 fugitive arrests and 175 felony arrests.

“Spring Break can be a time of fun, but we want the people of Texas, and visitors to our state, to enjoy themselves responsibly,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “The public can help our Troopers by driving safely and obeying traffic laws. DPS will join other law enforcement agencies in patrolling our highways to help keep them safe from reckless drivers or anyone who is not following the law.”

DPS says this is part of Operation CARE (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort) from March 13 through March 21.

In order to encourage everyone to have a fun and safe holiday, DPS offers the following tips: