DPS to increase road safety enforcement around Thanksgiving holiday

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – There will be more Texas Department of Public Safety troopers enforcing road safety around the the Thanksgiving holiday.

DPS wants to make sure people can celebrate safely this year. There will be increased enforcement on the roads from Nov. 24- Nov. 28. Troopers will be looking for people not wearing seat belts, driving while intoxicated, speeding and failing to follow the move over, slow down law, and other traffic violations.

“This Thanksgiving more people will be out, and it’s important to remember it’s up to each one of us to keep the roads safe,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “DPS will do its part to keep Texas safe by holding people accountable, and we want everyone who may be driving for the holiday to do their part by obeying all traffic laws, so everyone gets to their destinations unharmed.”

Every year, DPS takes part in the nationwide Operation CARE program (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort) around Thanksgiving.

In 2020, DPS troopers issued 36,902 warnings and citations. 5,287 were for speeding and 513 for seat belt and child seat violations. 245 tickets were issued for move over, slow down violations. DPS also made 395 felony arrests, 205 DWI arrests and 120 fugitive arrests, last year.

DPS shared the following road tips: