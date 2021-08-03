Drivers beware: 17 Tyler streets receiving sealcoats in project through Sept. 15

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Seventeen streets in Tyler will be getting a sealcoat in a project that began Aug. 3 and will continue through Sept. 15.

Sealcoats preserve and extend the life of a road by sealing out moisture.

The city’s Engineering Department selected the streets based on pavement condition index scores, an overall rating of road conditions of Tyler City streets on a scale from 0-100, with zero being a pothole-riddled crumbling street and 100 being a newly surfaced roadway, said information from the city.

The streets receiving a sealcoat are:

North Parkdale Drive from West Gentry Parkway to Garden Valley Road

South Vaughn Avenue from West Erwin Street to dead end of Pine Street

Fairway Avenue from Pine Street dead end

Willowbrook Avenue from West Erwin Street to dead end of Pine Street

South Fleishel Avenue from East 5th Street to East 6th Street

Teague Drive from Old Omen Road to Spur 124

Kent Drive from Old Bascom Road to railroad tracks past Reed Road

Shiloh Road from Profit Drive to Old Bascom Road

Meador Cemetery Road from Troup Highway and railroad tracks at the city limits

Hillside Drive from Troup Highway to Old Troup Highway

Edna Street from Hillside Drive to the dead end

Eagles Nest Boulevard from Paluxy Drive to the dead end

South Donnybrook Avenue from Loop 323 to Shiloh Road

New Copeland from Shiloh Road to Ashwood Drive

East Erwin Street from North Beckham Avenue to South Clayton Avenue

East Commerce Street from McMurrey Drive to Loop 323

South Vine Avenue from West Houston Street to West 1st Street

Drivers can expect delays and lane and road closures. Signs and flaggers will be in place. Motorists are asked to use caution, follow directions of the crews and obey detours and traffic signs.