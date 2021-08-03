Drivers beware: 17 Tyler streets receiving sealcoats in project through Sept. 15

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Seventeen streets in Tyler will be getting a sealcoat in a project that began Aug. 3 and will continue through Sept. 15.
Sealcoats preserve and extend the life of a road by sealing out moisture.
The city’s Engineering Department selected the streets based on pavement condition index scores, an overall rating of road conditions of Tyler City streets on a scale from 0-100, with zero being a pothole-riddled crumbling street and 100 being a newly surfaced roadway, said information from the city.
The streets receiving a sealcoat are:
- North Parkdale Drive from West Gentry Parkway to Garden Valley Road
- South Vaughn Avenue from West Erwin Street to dead end of Pine Street
- Fairway Avenue from Pine Street dead end
- Willowbrook Avenue from West Erwin Street to dead end of Pine Street
- South Fleishel Avenue from East 5th Street to East 6th Street
- Teague Drive from Old Omen Road to Spur 124
- Kent Drive from Old Bascom Road to railroad tracks past Reed Road
- Shiloh Road from Profit Drive to Old Bascom Road
- Meador Cemetery Road from Troup Highway and railroad tracks at the city limits
- Hillside Drive from Troup Highway to Old Troup Highway
- Edna Street from Hillside Drive to the dead end
- Eagles Nest Boulevard from Paluxy Drive to the dead end
- South Donnybrook Avenue from Loop 323 to Shiloh Road
- New Copeland from Shiloh Road to Ashwood Drive
- East Erwin Street from North Beckham Avenue to South Clayton Avenue
- East Commerce Street from McMurrey Drive to Loop 323
- South Vine Avenue from West Houston Street to West 1st Street
Drivers can expect delays and lane and road closures. Signs and flaggers will be in place. Motorists are asked to use caution, follow directions of the crews and obey detours and traffic signs.