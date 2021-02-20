Winter Weather Tools

Drivers should still avoid using I 20 despite sunshine, melting, according to Texas Department of Transportation

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Traveling on Interstate 20 was discouraged after an 18-wheeler slid off the road and crashed, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

A vehicle was also seen towing one of the 18-wheelers back onto the road.

“Even though the sun is shining and a lot of the ice has turned to slush, there’s still quite a bit of ice out there as well,” Kathi White, TxDOT Public Information Officer said. “Our crews are again working today and worked throughout the night, we kind of rid the slush, but there’s a lot of work to be done so people need to be careful.”

TxDOT said most of the highways were cleared and that they were shifting their focus toward plowing farm to market roads.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

