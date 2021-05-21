East Main Street closed in Nacogdoches after major crash

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK)- The Nacogdoches Police Department is on the scene of a major crash. East Main St. has also been completely closed off while first responders provide aid.
The wreck involves two vehicles, and it happened in the 2700 block of E. Main St.
Traffic is being rerouted, and police said drivers should try to steer clear of the area.
