East Main Street closed in Nacogdoches after major crash

Traffic & Roads

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK)- The Nacogdoches Police Department is on the scene of a major crash. East Main St. has also been completely closed off while first responders provide aid.

The wreck involves two vehicles, and it happened in the 2700 block of E. Main St.

Traffic is being rerouted, and police said drivers should try to steer clear of the area.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51