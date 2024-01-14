TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Roads all across East Texas are starting to get icy leading to crashes and road closures throughout the area.

Photo courtesy of Brownsboro Fire Rescue.

Photo courtesy of Brownsboro Fire Rescue.

Photo courtesy of Brownsboro Fire Rescue.

Photo courtesy of Brownsboro Fire Rescue.

In Brownsboro, at FM 314 and the New Hope Church curve, a vehicle flipped because of ice in the roadway, according to Brownsboro Fire Rescue. They said that at least 10 other crashes were prevented because Brownsboro Fire Rescue members were standing in the road to slow people down.

The Lindale Police Department said that Perryman Road at Main Street and Wood Springs Road is closed due ice conditions. They added that all Lindale public bathrooms are closed until Wednesday.

Photo courtesy of Mount Pleasant Police Department.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department said that their officers are working crashes throughout Mount Pleasant as ice starts to build up on their roadways. MPPD gave the following tips for driving safely on icy roads:

SLOW DOWN! Slowing down is the most important thing to do when driving on ice or snow.

When accelerating and stopping do it slowly. Applying the gas or brake slowly will help you regain traction and avoid skids.

Keep your distance from other vehicles. If you’re following another vehicle too closely you will not have the traction or time to stop.

Allow yourself extra time to get where you’re going. If you’re late, just be late! It’s not worth your life or someone else’s.

TxDOT Tyler reported that ice is accumulating on the bridges at State Highway 135 over I-20 and State Highway 31 over I-20. They added that bridges on Toll 49 and US Highway 69 in north Smith County are also getting ice on them.

To see a map of East Texas road conditions visit DriveTexas.org.