TYLER, Texas (KETK) – All eastbound lanes of traffic have been blocked and traffic is being diverted after a major wreck at the intersection of West Gentry Parkway and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon.

Tyler Police Department officers and investigators are on the scene. Officials said a motorcycle and a minivan were involved in the wreck.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital, but their condition is unknown. The van driver was not injured, police at the scene said.

Drivers and motorists should seek alternate routes. Updates will be provided once more information is obtained, TPD shared.