BROWNSBORO, Texas (KETK) — All eastbound lanes of Highway 31 in the 15500 block in Brownsboro are shut down due to a major two-vehicle accident that occurred around 5:30 p.m.

Officials say that the lanes will be shut down for at least an hour. Traffic is being diverted to FM 3204 at this time, according to Brownsboro Fire Rescue.

Westbound lanes are open but remain moving slow, motorists are encouraged to seek an alternate route if heading towards Chandler from Brownsboro.