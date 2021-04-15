Emergency responders at scene of two-vehicle crash in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- First responders are working on a two-vehicle crash.

EMS, DPS, and the Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department are at the scene. The wreck happened on US 79 South at the SH 42 and FM 1798 intersection, according to Rusk County OEM.

There are some injuries and the roads are blocked. Drivers should expect some delays.

