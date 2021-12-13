Hayward Street in Nacogdoches to be closed for several weeks

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Hayward Street between Deveraux Street and Porter Street will be closed for installation of a new water line, according to the City of Nacogdoches.
Drivers should use alternate routes when possible. Local traffic will be accommodated and the construction will last several weeks.
- Monday Evening Forecast: Few showers tonight as humid air returns Tuesday
- A Family of Buckeyes: Gilmer’s Tennison brothers and their cousin Ashton Haynes share state title run together
- Candle factory employees told they’d be fired if they left work early: report
- Mount Pleasant man among three Texas Top 10 Most Wanted fugitives captured
- Titus County man wanted for stalking