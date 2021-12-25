Highway 259 shut down in Rusk County after fatal crash

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Highway 259, north of County Road 376, has been temporarily closed due to a fatal crash investigation.

First responders are currently redirecting traffic to adjacent roads and move traffic from Mount Enterprise to Henderson. Officials say to expect delays and to use extreme caution.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

