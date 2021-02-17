Highway 69 impassable in Cherokee County

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Highway 69 in Cherokee County “is completely impassable,” Sheriff Brent Dickson said Wednesday.

Road conditions “worsened overnight and now have an icy layer on top of the snow,” said an announcement from the county. “Our roads will continue to become impassable today as we receive sleet and snow mix.”

Dickson said wrecks on the highway include 18-wheelers that have jackknifed and are blocking portions of the heavily traveled highway.

Some motorists have left their cars stranded along the road.