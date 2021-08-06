I-20 down to one lane near Lindale starting Monday

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) A portion of I-20 near Lindale will be reduced to one lane on Aug. 9, Monday morning.

TxDOT will be shutting down the eastbound traffic of I-20 to one lane all day.

At 6:30 a.m. from Harvey Road to Hwy 69, I-20 will be reduced to one lane. From 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. the eastbound exit will be closed for a short time to perform maintenance on the off-ramp.

Lindale Police said that if drivers do not wish to be caught in traffic to use an alternate route.