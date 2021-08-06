I-20 down to one lane near Lindale starting Monday

Traffic & Roads

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) A portion of I-20 near Lindale will be reduced to one lane on Aug. 9, Monday morning.

TxDOT will be shutting down the eastbound traffic of I-20 to one lane all day.

At 6:30 a.m. from Harvey Road to Hwy 69, I-20 will be reduced to one lane. From 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. the eastbound exit will be closed for a short time to perform maintenance on the off-ramp.

Lindale Police said that if drivers do not wish to be caught in traffic to use an alternate route.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Back to School

More Back to School

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51