I-20 down to one lane near Lindale starting Monday

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) A portion of I-20 near Lindale will be reduced to one lane on Aug. 9, Monday morning.
TxDOT will be shutting down the eastbound traffic of I-20 to one lane all day.
At 6:30 a.m. from Harvey Road to Hwy 69, I-20 will be reduced to one lane. From 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. the eastbound exit will be closed for a short time to perform maintenance on the off-ramp.
Lindale Police said that if drivers do not wish to be caught in traffic to use an alternate route.
- Crowdfunding, day jobs help equestrians pay high costs of competition
- McCarthy: Guys did a lot of good things
- Texas Education Agency releases COVID-19 safety guidance for 2021-2022 school year
- Watch: Friends brought to tears as McLaughlin wins big at Olympics
- US wrestler Gable Steveson wins gold in last second of freestyle match, celebrates with signature backflip