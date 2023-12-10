VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Public Safety has announced two upcoming lane closures on I-20 in Van Zandt County this week.

On Monday to Tuesday, the eastbound and westbound outside lanes at I-20 and FM 859 will be shut down as a part of a bridge replacement project at FM 859. According to DPS, this is east of Splash Kingdom in Canton.

Then on Wednesday and Thursday, the eastbound and westbound outside lanes at I-20 and FM 47 will be shut down as a part of a bridge replacement project at FM 859.