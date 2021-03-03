I-20 westbound shut down after 5-vehicle wreck near Lindale, including at least one 18-wheeler

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – A five-vehicle wreck on I-20 has completely shut down westbound traffic toward Dallas.
The wreck was reported just after 9:30 a.m. and was near the 556 mile marker in Lindale that intersects with HWY 69.
Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said that there was at least one 18-wheeler involved among the five vehicles and that traffic is significantly backed up.
It is unknown at this time if there was anyone injured at the scene.
KETK News has a crew on its way to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.
