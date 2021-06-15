Jacksonville City Council unanimously votes against proposed loop around town

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – A loop proposed by TxDOT in Jacksonville is being met with major pushback.

This comes after the city council unanimously voted to oppose the “relief route”, a loop around the city meant to relieve a heavily congested area in Jacksonville.

Some fear it could impact the city’s economy negatively, while others worry about the environmental impact of the project.

“We actually discussed it at our workshop first and the council did opt to put it on the agenda and take a formal vote,” City Manager Greg Smith said.

Right now, commuters driving down Highway 69– which also serves as a hurricane evacuation route from the gulf– are forced to drive through the city. This loop would change that.

A study done by TxDOT in 2018 recommends the loop, stating that a route around the city’s west side would improve safety during mass evacuations and ease general congestion in the area.

“Vehicles would be bypassing the downtown area or our main business district, and so that was a concern for a lot of our business owners,” Smith said.

City council members and many Jacksonville residents believe this new route would negatively impact their city, with some residents even showing up at the vote to speak their piece against the loop.

“We did have 7 or 8 residents sign up to speak that night, and all of the people that spoke on the bypass route were opposed to the route,” Smith said.

Although city council voted in opposition of the project, it is ultimately TxDOT’s decision to make, and it is unclear when the final decision will be announced.