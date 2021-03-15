Jim Hogg to close for construction starting Tuesday

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – County Road 431 also known as Jim Hogg Road will be temporarily closed from U.S. Highway 69 to Interstate 20, starting Tuesday.

Road work will include:

Replacing a bridge and several major cross-drainage structures

Stabilizing and widening of the road base

And overlaying 2.2 miles of roadway with asphalt

Improvements will be made at the intersections of U.S. Highway 69, CR 494 and CR 461.

The first stage of the project will include the replacement of the bridge and a box culvert between CR 4215 and CR 494. This section will be closed beginning Tuesday, March 16.

Road signs will divert to take alternate routes during drivers to take alternate routes during the road closure.

Also included in this project are roadway improvements to CR 494, from CR 431 to CR 494, and to CR 495, from CR 494 to CR 492. The project will include reworking the base material and overlaying the roads with asphalt.