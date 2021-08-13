Man hospitalized in serious condition after hit-and-run wreck in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A man was hospitalized in serious condition after a hit-and-run wreck in Nacogdoches on Friday afternoon.

Around 4:45 p.m., Nacogdoches police responded to the 1500 block of Douglass Road after receiving calls that a white SUV hit a pedestrian.

When officers and emergency medical personnel arrived, they found the man laying in the roadway.

The man was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

Nacogdoches police said that the victim is possibly being transferred to an out of town hospital for a higher level of care.

Witnesses gave officers a description of the vehicle that hit the man, and during the investigation a vehicle was located at a different location and secured, according to Nacogdoches police.

No people have been arrested.

Both east and west bound lanes are closed on Douglass Road.

Nacogdoches police said drivers should expect the roadway to be shut down for several hours.