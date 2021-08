KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Parts of State Hwy 42 through Kilgore will be shut down to one lane on Sunday due to roadway resurfacing by the Texas Department of Transportation contractors.

The Kilgore Police Department said that both I-20 exit ramps at Hwy 42 will be closed and that the on-ramps are still open.

Police have suggested that drivers consider alternative routes or expect delays.