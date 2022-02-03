TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As the Arctic front continues to move through East Texas, multiple roads are beginning to report icy conditions.
This can make driving dangerous and East Texans should avoid these areas. This list will be continuously updated throughout the day as the storm moves further south.
Hopkins County
- Highway 11 from south of Commerce to Sulphur Springs
- Highway 154
- I-30 from Cumby to Saltillo
Rains County
- U.S. Highway 69 from Alba to Lone Oak
- Highway 19
- Highway 276
- FM 47
- FM275
- FM 513
- FM 514
- FM 515
- FM 2324
- FM 2737
- FM 2946
- FM 3274
- FM 3299
Van Zandt County
- I-20 from Canton to DFW