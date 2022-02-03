TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As the Arctic front continues to move through East Texas, multiple roads are beginning to report icy conditions.

This can make driving dangerous and East Texans should avoid these areas. This list will be continuously updated throughout the day as the storm moves further south.

Hopkins County

Highway 11 from south of Commerce to Sulphur Springs

Highway 154

I-30 from Cumby to Saltillo

Rains County

U.S. Highway 69 from Alba to Lone Oak

Highway 19

Highway 276

FM 47

FM275

FM 513

FM 514

FM 515

FM 2324

FM 2737

FM 2946

FM 3274

FM 3299

Van Zandt County