LIST: Roads closed due to flooding Wednesday morning

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As rain continued to fall late Tuesday night, many East Texas roads have begun overrun with water and been forced to shut down.

Drivers should add extra time when driving to work or school this morning if you live in these areas. Remember: turn around, don’t drown.

Here is a list of impassable roads broken down by county:

Cherokee County

  • FM 343 east of Rusk
  • FM 855 north of HWY 175 and Cuney
  • FM 2274 south of HWY 79 and east of New Summerfield

Hopkins County

  • FM 900 between Dike and Saltillo

Houston County

  • Loop 304 in Crockett

Jasper County

  • FM 1943 between Warren and Fred
  • FM 2460
  • FM 253 between HWY 87 and US HWY 96

Newton County

  • FM 363 between HWY 87 and US HWY 190

Smith County

  • FM 724 west of Toll 49
  • FM 1804 north of Lindale and south of Hoard

Wood County

  • FM 1254 east of HWY 37

This is an active list that is constantly changing. Please check back for updates

