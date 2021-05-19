LIST: Roads closed due to flooding Wednesday morning

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As rain continued to fall late Tuesday night, many East Texas roads have begun overrun with water and been forced to shut down.

Drivers should add extra time when driving to work or school this morning if you live in these areas. Remember: turn around, don’t drown.

Here is a list of impassable roads broken down by county:

Cherokee County

FM 343 east of Rusk

FM 855 north of HWY 175 and Cuney

FM 2274 south of HWY 79 and east of New Summerfield

Hopkins County

FM 900 between Dike and Saltillo

Houston County

Loop 304 in Crockett

Jasper County

FM 1943 between Warren and Fred

FM 2460

FM 253 between HWY 87 and US HWY 96

Newton County

FM 363 between HWY 87 and US HWY 190

Smith County

FM 724 west of Toll 49

FM 1804 north of Lindale and south of Hoard

Wood County

FM 1254 east of HWY 37

This is an active list that is constantly changing. Please check back for updates