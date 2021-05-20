LIST: Roads closed Thursday morning due to flooding

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – For the second straight morning, there are several roads throughout the East Texas area that are closed due to flooding.
Drivers heading out the door Thursday morning should proceed with caution and remember: “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”
Here is a list of closed roads broken down by county. This list will be updated as more information comes in. Stick with KETK News for the latest developments.
Cherokee County
- FM 23 west of Redlawn
- HWY 69 south of Rusk (due to an accident)
- FM 1247 west of Cross Roads
- FM 1857 south of Rusk
Hopkins County
- FM 900 between Saltillo and Dike
Houston County
- Loop 304 in Crockett
- FM 1280 in Lovelady
Hunt County
- FM 71 in Commerce
Smith County
- FM 724 west of Toll 49
Wood County
- FM 1254 west of Hainesville
- FM 1804 northwest of Lindale