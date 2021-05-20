LIST: Roads closed Thursday morning due to flooding

Traffic & Roads

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – For the second straight morning, there are several roads throughout the East Texas area that are closed due to flooding.

Drivers heading out the door Thursday morning should proceed with caution and remember: “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”

Here is a list of closed roads broken down by county. This list will be updated as more information comes in. Stick with KETK News for the latest developments.

Cherokee County

  • FM 23 west of Redlawn
  • HWY 69 south of Rusk (due to an accident)
  • FM 1247 west of Cross Roads
  • FM 1857 south of Rusk

Hopkins County

  • FM 900 between Saltillo and Dike

Houston County

  • Loop 304 in Crockett
  • FM 1280 in Lovelady

Hunt County

  • FM 71 in Commerce

Smith County

  • FM 724 west of Toll 49

Wood County

  • FM 1254 west of Hainesville
  • FM 1804 northwest of Lindale

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51