LIST: Roads closed Thursday morning due to flooding

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – For the second straight morning, there are several roads throughout the East Texas area that are closed due to flooding.

Drivers heading out the door Thursday morning should proceed with caution and remember: “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”

Here is a list of closed roads broken down by county. This list will be updated as more information comes in. Stick with KETK News for the latest developments.

Cherokee County

FM 23 west of Redlawn

HWY 69 south of Rusk (due to an accident)

FM 1247 west of Cross Roads

FM 1857 south of Rusk

Hopkins County

FM 900 between Saltillo and Dike

Houston County

Loop 304 in Crockett

FM 1280 in Lovelady

Hunt County

FM 71 in Commerce

Smith County

FM 724 west of Toll 49

Wood County