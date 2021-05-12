LIST: See if you live on one of the 48 Tyler streets to be repaved

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Forty-eight streets in Tyler are going to be repaved between June 2021 and March 2022.

The City Council on Wednesday approved paying Reynolds & Kay in Tyler $3.37 million to do asphalt enhancement.

Construction is set to begin in June and continue through March 2022.

The project is funded by the Half Cent Sales Tax program.

The streets set to get the work are: