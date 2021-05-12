LIST: See if you live on one of the 48 Tyler streets to be repaved

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Forty-eight streets in Tyler are going to be repaved between June 2021 and March 2022.
The City Council on Wednesday approved paying Reynolds & Kay in Tyler $3.37 million to do asphalt enhancement.
Construction is set to begin in June and continue through March 2022.
The project is funded by the Half Cent Sales Tax program.
The streets set to get the work are:
- East 8th Street, from South Fleishel Avenue to Magnolia Drive
- Redbud Avenue from East 6th Street to Clubview Drive
- Clubview Drive from Redbud Avenue to Rose Road
- Rose Road from Clubview Drive to dead end
- Edgewood Drive from Ridgeview Drive to East 5th Street
- Ridgeview Drive from East 5th Street to Dead End
- East Hankerson Drive from Merrill Drive to dead end
- Rose Road from East Hankerson Drive to dead end
- Jackie Avenue from Suanne Drive to Parkway Place dead end
- Waunell Drive from Jackie Avenue to Golden Road
- Parkway Place from Bernice Avenue to Bernice Avenue
- Courtney Drive from Miller Drive to dead end
- Terrace Lane from Neeley Street to Miller Drive
- South Boldt Avenue from East 5th Street to Delmar Street
- Merry Lane from South Boldt Avenue to dead end
- Memory Lane from Boldt Avenue to dead end
- Saratosa Drive from South Boldt Avenue to Golden Road
- Hunter Street from South Tipton Avenue to South Boldt Avenue
- Santa Elena Drive from Loop 323 to Delmar Street
- Alta Mira Drive from Loop 323 to Medina Drive
- Rodge Drive from Terilinga Drive to Santa Elena Drive
- Martha Street from Loop 323 to dead end
- Lee Street from Loop 323 to Bradshaw Drive
- Pickney Street from North Ross Avenue to North Palace Avenue
- Della Avenue from West Oakwood Street to West Bow Street
- Harpole Street from Border Avenue to North Bois D Arc Avenue
- West Harmony Street from North Whitten Avenue to North Palace Avenue
- North Grand Avenue from West Selman Street to West Pickney Street
- Maple Street to North Border Avenue to North Albertson Avenue
- North Albertson Avenue from West Queen Street to West Gentry Parkway
- Reed Alley from West Queen Street to West Summerkamp Street
- West Oakwood Street from North Palace Avenue to North Border Avenue
- West Oakwood Street from North Border Avenue to North Bois D Arc Avenue
- West Locust Street from North Bonner Avenue to North Border Avenue
- South Confederate Avenue from West Oakwood Street to Garden Valley Road
- East Cedar Street from North Spring Avenue to North Carlyle Avenue
- East Lawrence Street from South Fleishel Avenue to dead end
- Crestway Drive from East Front Street to East Lawrence Street
- Noble Street from Crestway Drive to South Fleishel Avenue
- West 6th Street from Old Noonday Road to South Vine Avenue
- Independence Place from South Broadway Avenue to Red Raider Road
- Wilma Street from New Copeland Road to Pounds Avenue
- Lehigh Place from Dartmouth Drive to New Copeland Road
- West South Town Drive from South Broadway Avenue to dead end
- East South Town Drive from South Broadway Avenue to South Place Drive
- South Place Drive from dead end to Ronnette Drive
- Hollytree Drive from Wimbledon Drive to Rice Road