Long lines at drive throughs cause backups on Tyler roadways, headache for drivers

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Long lines at fast food drive throughs in Tyler are creating traffic headaches for local motorists.

Lines often back up from the drive through to the street at local hotspots like Chick-fil-A, Raising Cane’s and Starbucks.

Congestion gets worse at these locations in the mornings and around mealtimes. People who live on Loop 323 near Paluxy Drive say these lines are irritating, frustrating and a serious driving hazard.

The president of the Chamber of Commerce said that there’s no simple solution. Despite the headache, traffic means economic growth.

“Someone said to me a long time ago, don’t complain too much about the traffic,” Tyler Chamber of Commerce president Henry Bell said. “Because there’s people in town moving, there are people coming here from outlying smaller communities, and they’re spending money and they’re leaving dollars in town, which is good for the economy.”

The city has been working on a master plan to deal with traffic and transportation issues. They released a list of roads and intersections where changes will be made in the hope of reducing congestion.

Neighbors say they’d like to see drive throughs be reconstructed to handle larger crowds.