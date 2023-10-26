LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Several lanes of Bill Owens Parkway closed starting on Wednesday morning between Restview Street and Stadium Drive for the installation of new guardrails.

According to officials, the closures are expected to last four weeks and drivers are asked to use caution and plan accordingly when travelling through the area.

3LW Civil LLC. in Mason is constructing the new guardrails for the Texas Department of Transportation. For more information, call the City’s Project Manager, Zack Shaner, at 903-237-1321.