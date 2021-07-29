Lufkin street to reopen in August after being closed for construction

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK)- A street in Lufkin is going to reopen after being closed since March.

Old Lufkin Road should be open to drivers on Aug. 6, if the weather permits.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the road was closed to install a water line. This process is part of a larger construction project worth $86.1 million.

The initiative will allow crews to build new US 59 main lanes that will connect to SL 224 south of SH 7. It is also being constructed to meet interstate rules.

The project also encompasses the creation of overpasses at Spradley Street and construction at US 59 and Old Lufkin Road. Frontage roads will also be built for SL 224 near SH 7 and BU 59.

“We have had a few factors that necessitated Old Lufkin Road being closed longer than we first anticipated,” said Rhonda Oaks, public information officer for TxDOT. “The biggest being the weather. The contractor has also combined other work items that included the placement of drilled shafts for proposed bridges which was planned at a later time and the completion of the storm sewer. Completing these things now will help lessen any future closures.”

Concrete barriers were also placed in the US 59 median near the SL 224 intersection.

The overpass construction will also connect the east and west sides of the newly constructed main lanes of US 59.

Drivers can expect traffic to be affected for three months.

Motorists are urged to reduce speed and stay alert through the project area from SH 7 west on SL 224 to 1.2 miles south of Spradley Street on US 59, said TxDOT.

Longview Bridge and Road is the contractor for the project, which should be finished by spring 2023.