LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A train crossing will be closed at Culver-House Street and Bremond Avenue starting Monday, causing delays in Lufkin for the next three days.

Union Pacific is doing track maintenance at the crossing so it will be closed from Monday through Wednesday.

A detour route has been setup on to take drivers around the crossing via North Angelina Street and Abney Avenue but this may cause delays so plan accordingly.

As the construction get’s underway be sure to avoid construction workers working in the area of the crossing.