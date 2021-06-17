FIRST PHOTOS FROM SCENE: Major accident on Highway 64 near Ben Wheeler Thursday night causes injuries

BEN WHEELER, Texas (KETK) — Several first responders are on the scene Thursday night of a major traffic accident on Highway 64 south of Ben Wheeler.

Photos from the scene show that at least four vehicles were involved. Ambulances, fire trucks and a Flight for Life helicopter also were on the scene.

One vehicle was flipped over and another was off the road with the front end submerged in a nearby pond. There were two other vehicles that also showed damage.

“Unfortunately there were people hurt today,” said Bob Keltner, Chief Deputy for Van Zandt County Constable Precinct 4. “Most certainly we’d urge people to slow down and be careful. As the summer progresses, vacationing families are on the road, as well as the workforce. We need to pay special attention to be careful out here on the highways.”

It was not immediately clear how many people were injured.

Wreckage had much of the highway blocked.

KETK will update you as we get more information.