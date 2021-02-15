Many Tyler stoplights without power, treat as four-way stop

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Multiple traffic signals in Tyler are without power Monday morning.

The city is asking drivers to “use extreme caution when traveling and treat a “dark” traffic signal like a four-way stop.” However, all residents should avoid non-essential driving.

City officials are applying aggregate and de-icer material to roadways. All drivers should slow down and remember that speed limits are based on normal weather, not the extreme winter conditions the area is currently facing.

Also, use extra caution on bridges, ramps, and overpasses. Stay back from sanding trucks and EMS vehicles.