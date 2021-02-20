Marshall closes bridges due to icy weather

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – The Marshall Police Department announced Saturday that they are keeping certain bridges in the city closed.

The bridges at the 800 block of North Bolivar and the 100 block of Virginia Street are closed. They say this is a precautionary measure because of the extreme cold.

Chief of Police Cliff Carruth said that it is a Class C Misdemeanor for drivers to disregard a barricade on streets and highways.

“The Marshall Police Officers will be enforcing this law to ensure the safety of everyone,” Carruth said. “Continue to drive with extra precautions as we still have hazardous road conditions.”

The Public Works Director will oversee safety checks of the bridges next week.