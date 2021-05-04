Marshall man dies in Longview traffic accident; police seeking information

LONGVIEW, Texas — A 63-year-old Marshall man died in a two-vehicle crash Monday in Longview.

Mackie McDowell, died bout 4:30 p.m. Monday when his car was in a traffic accident with a pickup truck in the 3300 block of North Eastman Road, said information from Longview Police Department.

The accident remains under investigation. The police department is seeking information.

“If you were in the area and witnessed this crash, please contact the Longview Police Department Traffic Division at 903-237-1188,” said a police department statement.