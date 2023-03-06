HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One man is dead after a crash in Henderson County.

According to DPS, Louie Bell Russell, 56, was driving a 2007 Yamaha Virago motorcycle north on FM 315 traveling at an unsafe speed. Christian Edgerton, 45, was driving south on FM 315 when Russell failed to drive in a single lane around a curve striking Edgerton’s vehicle, authorities said.

Russell was not wearing a helmet and was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Edgerton was not injured in the crash.

DPS says the investigation is ongoing, and there is no additional information available at this time.

Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app.