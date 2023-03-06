HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One man is dead after a crash in Henderson County.

According to DPS, Louie Bell Russell, 56, was driving a 2007 Yamaha Virago motorcycle north on FM 315 traveling at an unsafe speed. Christian Edgerton, 45, was driving south on FM 315 when Russell failed to drive in a single lane around a curve striking Edgerton’s vehicle, authorities said.

Russell was not wearing a helmet and was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Edgerton was not injured in the crash.

DPS says the investigation is ongoing, and there is no additional information available at this time.