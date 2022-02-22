Note: This crash was originally reported as a fatality by Tyler PD, but they have since corrected their statement to reflect that the motorcyclist was injured, not killed.

UPDATE – A motorcyclist was injured in a wreck with a four-door sedan on Old Jacksonville Highway. According to Tyler police, the motorcycle was traveling at a high speed going south on Old Jacksonville Highway when the sedan turned out of a private drive in front of the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a Tyler hospital with major but non-life threatening injuries.

All lanes of traffic are now open.

___________________________________

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Traffic on Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler will be reduced to one lane of travel between Rice Road and Grande Boulevard going northbound and southbound. According to the Tyler Police department this will last approximately two hours due to a major accident in the 5800 block.

The scene is active. Police are directing traffic and encourage drivers to seek alternate routes and drive with care in the area.