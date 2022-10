VAN, Texas (KETK) – The Van Fire Department is on the scene of a multi-vehicle accident with patients trapped in a vehicle.

Eastbound traffic is completely shut down at Interstate 20 and FM 314, expect significant delays. One dump truck rolled over, spilling 14 tons of rock and the roadway cleanup will take a while.

Two patients are being transported by Christus EMS ground units for treatment.

Van Fire, Van PD, Christus EMS, and DPS are on scene.

Photo courtesy of Van Fire Department.

