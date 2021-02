KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore police are warning East Texans to avoid I-20 and HWY 42 Thursday morning due to the slick conditions.

Just after 3 a.m., the department posted that multiple 18-wheelers had either stalled out or even slid off the road.

They also stated that the road was “almost completely impassable even with chains.”

Officers ask that drivers please seek an alternate route.