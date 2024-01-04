NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A traffic switch moving traffic from a major construction project to a newly constructed frontage road begins on Thursday.

According to a release, crews were scheduled to switch traffic to the new northbound frontage road on US 59/SL 224, there is also a detour at the SH 7 exit ramp. Officials said message boards have been set to announce the traffic switch and the detour with law enforcement also available to monitor and assist traffic with the switch.

“There are many moving parts to this major construction project,” said Rhonda Oaks, public information officer for the Lufkin district of TxDOT. “We urge the public to be very alert and slow down as they maneuver through this work zone.”

The major construction project reportedly began in 2019 and is scheduled through mid 2025, and crews continue to work to connect the new infrastructure to existing roads.