NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — A waterline broke in Nacogdoches Sunday afternoon, causing closures and delays for some areas of the city.

At approximately 4:30 p.m., Nacogdoches public works received notice of a waterline break in the 200 block of South Street. Crews have shut down the water main and begun repairs.

The turn lane and inner Northbound and Southbound lanes will be closed from Pilar Street to the South Street bridge.

Public works crews are in route to set up cones for the work zone and, according to city officials, repairs typically take about six hours due to the thickness of the street surface.