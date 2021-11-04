New Tyler traffic signal program could create changes to your commute

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- A new traffic system could ease congestion in downtown Tyler. Traffic signals are currently acting as four-way stops. This is part of a project to better understand traffic flow.

This program will be used to receive feedback during preparations for the next steps in creating and designing the new downtown public plan with Toole Design. City officials said they hope to improve the commutes of the thousands of people who go downtown every day.

Nine intersections are now set to red flashing lights for 24 hours a day for the next month. This includes:

West Ferguson Street and North Bonner Avenue

West Ferguson Street and North Bois D’Arc Avenue

West Ferguson Street and North College Avenue

West Erwin Street and North Bonner Avenue

West Erwin Street and North Bois D’Arc Avenue

West Erwin Street and North College Avenue

West Elm Street and North Bonner Avenue

West Elm Street and North Bois D’Arc Avenue

West Elm Street and North College Avenue

“This is just a test we are doing as part of our Public Spaces Program to see how the community reacts to it and just to see how it helps with traffic movement throughout the downtown area. There are nine intersections involved in this, and they are all in downtown Tyler,” said LouAnn Campbell, Public Information Officer for the City of Tyler. The red flashing lights are to be treated as four-way stops during this time. Make sure to come to a complete stop and check your surroundings before crossing.

The city of Tyler is asking for feedback on what your thoughts are on these new traffic signals. If you wish to share your opinion and see a complete list of the affected intersections, you can click here.