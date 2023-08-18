TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Northbound lanes of Loop 323 just north of Highway 31 are closed as officials are on the scene of a rolled over semi truck.

On Friday around 12:40 p.m., Tyler PD responded to a report of a wreck involving a semi truck on Highway 31 West and Loop 323. According to reports, the semi was turning north onto Loop 323 from Highway 31 when it turned over in the roadway.

Officials said the driver was not injured but as of 1:21 p.m., all northbound traffic on Loop 323 just north of Highway 31 is closed and traffic is being diverted by officers in the roadway.

A wrecker is reportedly on the scene and police are asking drivers to avoid this area as it will take “some time” for the semi to be rolled back over and towed from the scene.