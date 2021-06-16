AAA: Now is the time of the 100 most deadliest days when it comes to teens driving

JOPLIN, MO – Some of the youngest drivers are also among the most dangerous, at least during one particular time period, every year.

We are actually in the middle of the most dangerous time of the year for teen drivers. According to “Triple A,” the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day is referred to as the “100 deadliest days.”

Getting its name as a result of an average 21% jump in teen traffic fatalities during that time frame each year.

According to “Triple A,” distraction plays a role in the majority of teen’s deaths. Speeding is a factor in 30% of teen fatalities. And 60% of teens killed in wrecks in 2015, weren’t wearing seatbelts.

So how can we reduce the odds of teens getting in accidents during this, and other, times of year.

Parents can influence the way their kids drive, without realizing it.

“It’s important to set a good example for our kids, you know they mirror us, so it’s important that we practice what we preach, you know if your telling your teen drivers to be safe and not to do things, it’s important that you set that example and not do those things as well, that will help breed good behavior for them.” Captain William Davis, Joplin Police Department

“Kids watch us, they watch what their parents and other adults do behind the wheel, so if their dad is texting or looking at his cell phone while he’s on the road, if he’s speeding, if he doesn’t buckle his seat belt, all those things, they think well if dad can do it then I guess that’s o.k. for me.” Says Reich.

Previous research from the AAA suggests that new drivers ages 16 and 17 are three times as likely to be involved in a deadly crash.

AAA gives three factors that commonly result in deadly crashes for teen drivers:

Distractions

AAA said distraction plays a role in nearly sic out of 10 teen crashes. Top distractions include talking to passengers and using a phone.

Not buckling up

Research from 2015 shows that 60% of teen drivers killed in a crash were not wearing their seat belts. AAA says buckling up can significantly reduce the risk of dying or being seriously injured in a crash.

Speeding

Speed is a factor in nearly 30% of fatal teen accidents, according to an AAA survey.