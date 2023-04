UPDATE: According to the Kilgore Fire Department, as of 3:15 p.m., the accident has been cleared and the roadway is open.

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore officials are asking for drivers to avoid US Highway 259 Bus and Henderson Boulevard after an 18-wheeler lost control and hydroplaned.

Photo Courtesy of Kilgore Fire Department

Officials said they are working hard to get it moved as of 1 p.m.

