Officials report ‘no entrapment’ after one-vehicle rollover near Rusk County Airport, blocking road

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Officials from Carlisle VFD and Henderson Fire responded to a one-vehicle rollover in the 5000 block of FM 13 west of the Rusk County Airport.
When first responders arrived around 7:15 a.m., they reported no entrapment, but said that FM 13 is currently blocked.
Traffic control measures were put into place and drivers and commuters should expect delays.
