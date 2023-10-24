TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Residents of the Tyler area attended Tuesday’s metropolitan planning open house for an update on who is paying for the massive Old Jacksonville project.

“Originally it was proposed to be 100% state funding and now there’s an update that it’s actually 80% federal funding,” said Michael Howell, metropolitan planning director.

The other 20% will come from the state to fund the $113 million widening of Old Jacksonville highway from the loop to FM 2813.

“We did adopt the plan as it was originally shown, but they realized it was an error that was reported to us and went ahead and made a correction on that,” said Howell.

In addition to the widening, an overpass will be built on the intersection of Old Jacksonville Highway and W. Grande to improve traffic flow from each direction.

“Texas DOT will probably be moving forward with purchases the right of way and the few bits still needed from the additional properties,” said Howell.

Senior warden Bob Westbrook is concerned about how this may affect Christ Episcopal church.

Westbrook said the finalized plans would eliminate their entrance going south on Old Jacksonville.

“We will have to find a new way into our campus because Oak Hallow intercepts with Old Jacksonville in a peculiar area close to but not adjacent to, the entrance to our campus,” said Bob Westbrook, senior warden with Christ Episcopal.

Westbrook will have to contact TxDOT and plead their case. He has high hopes an agreement can be made.

Continued changes on the highway are set in motion and construction could start in 2026.

As a formality, the change of funding will be proposed and considered by the Tyler metropolitan planning organization policy committee.

The meeting will occur on Thursday, November 16th.